Zimbabwe
Constantino Chiwenga fights it out in court with estranged wife
Vice-president and estranged wife swap bitter accusations
19 January 2020 - 00:00
The estranged wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, says her husband is using his political position and military authority to try to cow her into abandoning what is rightfully hers.
Mubaiwa - who is alleged to have tried to kill the vice-president in July last year as he lay in hospital in Pretoria, South Africa - makes the accusation of intimidation in court papers filed in divorce proceedings...
