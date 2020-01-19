Zimbabwe

Constantino Chiwenga fights it out in court with estranged wife

Vice-president and estranged wife swap bitter accusations

The estranged wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, says her husband is using his political position and military authority to try to cow her into abandoning what is rightfully hers.



Mubaiwa - who is alleged to have tried to kill the vice-president in July last year as he lay in hospital in Pretoria, South Africa - makes the accusation of intimidation in court papers filed in divorce proceedings...