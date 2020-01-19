TABLE TALK
Lt Gen Yolisa Matakata: Western Cape’s top cop crunching the chaos
The new police commissioner in arguably SA’s most lawless province tells Jonathan Ancer her priority is to fix the infighting among her senior colleagues
19 January 2020 - 00:00
There’s a new sheriff in Cape Town and hopefully she will be taking prisoners.
The Western Cape’s top cop, putting the “she” in sheriff, is Lt Gen Yolisa Matakata...
