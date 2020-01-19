Rehab in a coffee cup: From behind bars to baristas for ex-convicts
19 January 2020 - 00:00
What if SA’s rate of repeat-offending could be cut from 80% to zero with nothing more than faith and coffee?
That’s what’s happened at the Gangstar Café’s two branches in Cape Town, which are staffed by ex-convicts who met missionary group The Message Trust behind bars...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.