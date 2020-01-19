News

Zimbabwe

Sewage concern in Victoria Falls town

19 January 2020 - 00:00 By NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Victoria Falls is sitting on a health time bomb amid fears the Zambezi River could be contaminated with faecal matter because the town does not have a modern sewerage system.

The resort town, with a population of more than 33,000, uses water from the Zambezi and has a sewer-pond system for waste management. The system involves natural treatment processes, which takes time...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  2. 'He's totally broken'- School sexual assault victims struggle to move on News
  3. There's a new sheriff in town, and his name is Godfrey Lebeya News
  4. Mpisane riches in tax spotlight News
  5. Gordhan foes smell blood in Eskom crisis News

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion