Justice

Magistrate set rape accused free as he was ‘not interested in women’

Magistrate shock: man who washes dishes ‘not normal’

An Umlazi magistrate set free a man accused of raping a teenage girl because he carried a bag, styled his hair and did the washing — which, the magistrate said, meant he must be gay and “not interested in women”.



This questionable ruling and two others by Kholeka Bodlani have now been overturned by two KwaZulu-Natal judges as pressure mounts on the Magistrates Commission to quickly take action against her...