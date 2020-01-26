News

Justice

Magistrate set rape accused free as he was ‘not interested in women’

Magistrate shock: man who washes dishes ‘not normal’

26 January 2020 - 00:00 By TANIA BROUGHTON and LWANDILE BHENGU

An Umlazi magistrate set free a man accused of raping a teenage girl because he carried a bag, styled his hair and did the washing  — which, the magistrate said, meant he must be   gay and “not interested in women”.

This questionable ruling and two others by Kholeka Bodlani have now been overturned by two KwaZulu-Natal judges as pressure mounts on the Magistrates Commission to quickly take action against her...

