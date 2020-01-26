Zimbabwe
Weather forecasters warn of possible flash floods as more rain predicted
26 January 2020 - 00:13
Weather forecasters say heavy downpours will cause countrywide flash floods in Zimbabwe this week.
The alert follows floods in Hwange last week when 139mm of rain fell in three hours. Torrents of water displaced 35 families, destroyed roads, churches and shops and disrupted the operations of the Hwange thermal power station...
