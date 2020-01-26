ZEC pleads for cleanup of voting laws ahead of 2023 Zimbabwe elections

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has implored the government and relevant stakeholders to speed up electoral reforms before general elections in 2023, in a bid to avoid electoral disputes.



Questions continue to be raised about the legitimacy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, now serving the second year of his first term, with the MDC Alliance claiming he stole the July 2018 election...