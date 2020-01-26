Cartoon
CARTOON | From Africa with love: Motsepe breaks bread with Trump
26 January 2020 - 00:08
Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe joined Cyril Ramaphosa at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland last week where he sang US President Donald Trump's praises, even going so far as telling the controversial leader "Africa loves America, Africa loves you..."
