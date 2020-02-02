Zimbabwe
Food aid 'vote' divides Zimbabwe's villagers
02 February 2020 - 00:00
Food aid is turning villagers against each other as charities struggle to stem a rising tide of hunger.
Conflict over food has erupted in violence in Gokwe North, Buhera, Mt Darwin, Mudzi, Kariba, Nkayi, and Hwange, where Christian humanitarian aid organisation World Vision is the main donor...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.