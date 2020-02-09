Cape Town pensioner shunned over Whatsapp porno post

When a Cape Town pensioner recently shared pornographic material on his gated community’s WhatsApp group, little did he expect he would have to fork out thousands of rands to hire a lawyer to get him reinstated after he was kicked off the group.



The man, in his 60s, is one of an increasing number of people getting into hot water on community chat groups for racist, inappropriate, explicit or offensive posts. Social media law expert Emma Sadleir said the man had approached her after he “accidentally” shared the offensive material that left his neighbours flabbergasted...