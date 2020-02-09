Eskom CEO not fazed by private power plant plans
09 February 2020 - 00:03
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter first proposed unbundling the power utility into three separate entities and opening the market up to independent power producers (IPPs) three years ago, when he was initially interviewed for the top job.
But he was pipped at the post by Phakamani Hadebe, who was appointed CEO in May 2018 and resigned a year later citing health reasons and the challenges of the job. De Ruyter was then appointed in November last year and took up the position in January, weeks after SA plunged into unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding...
