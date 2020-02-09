Zimbabwe
Government allows import of thousands of tons of SA mealies to stave off starvation
09 February 2020 - 00:00
Maize imports from SA have hit an 11-year high, bringing relief to the estimated 8-million Zimbabweans facing starvation.
After importing 16,114 tons of genetically modified (GM) grain in the last week of January - the highest total since February 2009 - millers have now set a monthly target of 80,000t, most of which will be distributed as food aid...
