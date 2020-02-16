Zimbabwe
Car imports hit the skids in Zimbabwe
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Car imports declined sharply last year due to the government's decision to charge import duty in foreign currency.
The finance ministry in June last year declared that import duty should be settled in foreign currency after the devaluation of the real time gross settlement (RTGS) dollar against the US dollar and other currencies in the multi-currency basket...
