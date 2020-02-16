Education

'Degrading' conditions at Mpumalanga special needs school

Makeshift bedrooms, no bathrooms for special needs pupils

Crammed like sardines, 27 girls have been living in a staff room at a special needs school in Mpumalanga since April last year.



The girls, aged eight to 12, are severely mentally challenged and are sleeping on 25 beds that have been wedged together at Masinakane Special School in the dusty hamlet of Loding...