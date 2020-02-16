'It’s been 10 years of backbreaking toil': Last toot toot of the steam engine

For the first time in 132 years, the sight and sound of a steam engine pulling a train across the Johannesburg landscape is no more. After almost three decades, nonprofit steam train operator Reefsteamers, which operated tourist trains to Irene, Magaliesburg and Heidelberg, is to be liquidated.



“The depot is under lockdown, with the locomotives safe behind locked doors,” said Shaun Ackerman, Reefsteamers’ head of engineering...