Zimbabwe

'My homestead was destroyed': Kariba people are flooded again

Family go to the bush every day in the hope of finding father who went missing in rain

Anna Siatimbula has not slept or eaten for almost a week because she fears her goat farmer husband, Rodger, is dead.



The 67-year-old father of three has not come home since a week ago on Saturday when he left to take care of a goat that had given birth during a storm in Binga in Matabeleland North...