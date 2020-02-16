News

Zimbabwe

'My homestead was destroyed': Kariba people are flooded again

Family go to the bush every day in the hope of finding father who went missing in rain

16 February 2020 - 00:00 By NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Anna Siatimbula has not slept or eaten for almost a week because she fears her goat farmer husband, Rodger, is dead.

The 67-year-old father of three has not come home since a week ago on Saturday when he left to take care of a goat that had given birth during a storm in Binga in Matabeleland North...

