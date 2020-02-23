Below-par action fails to curb birdies at Cape golf estates
23 February 2020 - 00:00
Golf courses in Cape Town are fighting a losing battle against a rising tide of goose poop.
Laser beams, Goosinators (remote-controlled fake predators) and even bullwhips have proved ineffective — but wildlife experts say golfers and estate residents are not willing to make the changes necessary to deter the birds...
