Island mouse plague points to climate crisis

23 February 2020 - 00:02 By BOBBY JORDAN

First it was the strange weather, then the melting icecap. Now, amid growing concern about the global climate crisis, scientists on SA’s remote Marion Island are seeing disturbing trends in animal and plant life. 

New results from research projects on Marion and Gough islands confirm a warming trend that is having knock-on effects for sub-Antarctic ecosystems...

