Zimbabwe
Zim secret police's plan to nip 'flash-mob protests' in the bud
Zanu-PF rebels, MDC Alliance say they are determined to pursue protest campaign
23 February 2020 - 00:00
Undercover police have been ordered to halt a planned wave of countrywide demonstrations that have been classified as a threat to state security.
The secret police are targeting so-called flash-mob protests, led by Zanu-PF rebels, the MDC Alliance and trade unions, which are regarded as violating the Public Order and Security Act (Posa)...
