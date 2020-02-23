Zimbabwe

Zim secret police's plan to nip 'flash-mob protests' in the bud

Zanu-PF rebels, MDC Alliance say they are determined to pursue protest campaign

Undercover police have been ordered to halt a planned wave of countrywide demonstrations that have been classified as a threat to state security.



The secret police are targeting so-called flash-mob protests, led by Zanu-PF rebels, the MDC Alliance and trade unions, which are regarded as violating the Public Order and Security Act (Posa)...