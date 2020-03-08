SA's second coronavirus patient in isolation

SA's second patient infected with Covid-19 (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-03-07-breaking-second-case-of-coronavirus-confirmed-in-sa/), caused by the novel coronavirus, is a 39-year-old woman from Johannesburg who has been admitted to hospital.



Though the department of health would confirm only that she lived in Gauteng, the Sunday Times has established that the woman remained at her home in the city before being transferred to an isolation facility...