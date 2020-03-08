Extra Mile

Leaving SA amid coronavirus outbreak? We answer your burning questions

Insurance, doctors' advice, and the golden rules for staying safe in transit - here's everything SA travellers need to know

A whole lot of uncertainty and some mild paranoia seem to be infecting travellers when it comes to Covid-19. The big question on everyone's lips is about that dreaded face-mask trend. Do you need one if you're going to fly? Passengers have been spotted on domestic flights wearing them - but the short answer (thankfully) is "don't bother".



As the Centers for Disease Control explain, masks don't achieve much (unless the sick person is wearing one)...