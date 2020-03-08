Travel

Extra Mile

Leaving SA amid coronavirus outbreak? We answer your burning questions

Insurance, doctors' advice, and the golden rules for staying safe in transit - here's everything SA travellers need to know

08 March 2020 - 00:03 By staff reporters

A whole lot of uncertainty and some mild paranoia seem to be infecting travellers when it comes to Covid-19. The big question on everyone's lips is about that dreaded face-mask trend. Do you need one if you're going to fly? Passengers have been spotted on domestic flights wearing them - but the short answer (thankfully) is "don't bother".

As the Centers for Disease Control explain, masks don't achieve much (unless the sick person is wearing one)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Will you die from the coronavirus? Study reveals who is most at risk Health & Sex
  2. WATCH | Brave squirrel mom outsmarts deadly cobra, sending it slithering back ... Travel
  3. Yes, you can still access Google on your new Huawei Y7p Lifestyle
  4. Can spekboom save the planet? Sadly, the claims appear to be misleading Lifestyle
  5. SA men, couch critics and fairytale endings: why we love dating shows Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA