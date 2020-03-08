Senzo Mchunu sets his sights on high earning state officials

Pay, perks of judges, SOE bosses and MPs to be cut or contained

The government is taking aim at the hefty salaries of executives at state-owned enterprises (SOEs), board fees, the salaries and benefits of judges and the perks of MPs, in a move to contain public sector expenditure and reduce state debt.



On its radar are SOEs that receive bailouts from the state, and public institutions funded from the fiscus. It is also looking at the judiciary and parliament, asking them to identify where cuts can be made...