Outbreak
'We don't want them here': Coronavirus jitters rattle Polokwane town
Locals fear for their businesses - and of becoming infected
15 March 2020 - 00:00
A close-knit Limpopo community that will house the 121 South Africans who fled Wuhan is being ripped apart by fear.
"We don't want them here. They are sick. The government must not bring them to our town," said builder Owen Ratang...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.