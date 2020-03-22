Covid-19 proves that ‘couples who cook together stay together’

The vow to love in sickness or in health is being tested by Covid-19 as couples barricade themselves against the virus. But it needn’t be so bad.

Marriage counsellor Nadia Thonnard said the key was to remain connected even while having minimal physical touch. “Cooking together, playing together, even reading together can bring people very close to each other.”

Jean and Mike Robertson of Pretoria began isolating last week. “I do think we’ll be fighting about the [TV] remote,” Jean said.

A Johannesburg couple’s excitement over spending more time together fizzled out in the first week. The couple were instructed by the bank they both work for to isolate themselves after they returned from Germany two weeks ago.

“When we took work away from the equation, we had little to talk about. My husband claims I nag but I only do it because he can be quite annoying.