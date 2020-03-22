From quarantine to stranded: How the coronavirus has changed the lives of South Africans

THE PATIENT- GARY SWEIDAN

The best thing about day 12 of quarantine is seeing your “parole officer”, a technician who checks for viral load in the bloodstream.

The worst thing is you have to go back into quarantine no matter the result, because you need two negative tests to be set free.

So says the Johannesburg businessman who was among the first South Africans to test positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago.

Since then he has been holed up in his home office, receiving food on a “drop-off” table outside the door.

“If there’s anything I need I call downstairs and they [family members] put it onto the table. I mask up and collect it. The table is wiped down about 500 times a day.”

He was relieved to be able to make work calls on Thursday. “That was a great help – to put myself back into my company and in a sense to feel like I can contribute to society again.”