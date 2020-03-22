Zimbabwe
NGOs accuse Zanu-PF of using constitutional amendments to consolidate power ahead of 2023 poll
22 March 2020 - 00:00
Civil society activists, including legal and electoral experts, this week said the government has failed to justify its intention to amend the constitution.
During a breakfast meeting on Monday in Mutare it was agreed that of the 27 proposed electoral amendments, 20 have a direct bearing on the 2023 general elections...
