Covid-19 causes risky fear of hospital, say doctors

Trauma and emergency units have reported a dramatic drop in casualties caused by road accidents and drunken violence over the past five weeks of lockdown.

But some doctors believe the fear of contracting Covid-19, coupled with economic hardship, could also be behind the startling decrease in admissions — and the delayed arrival of seriously ill patients in emergency rooms.

Paediatric pulmonologist professor Heather Zar, head of child health at the University of Cape Town and Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, said a significant number of children with severe non-coronavirus respiratory conditions, especially pneumonia, were arriving at the hospital in an advanced stage of infection.

“The overall sense is that children are presenting late with more severe illness from all causes, partly due to delays in coming to hospital,” said Zar.

“This may be due to a combination of factors such as lack of transport, lack of means to get to hospital given the impact on poverty of the lockdown ... and fear of coming to hospital due to Covid-19.”