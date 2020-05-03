In a hand-to-mouth life, food comes just in time for desperate residents

But under the coronavirus lockdown the 10,400 children the charity supports in Gauteng have no meal at school and none after school either, with the grandmothers who mostly care for them left with empty fridges and emptier pockets.

Doyi was turned away — but only because the charity had decided to drop food parcels at people’s homes under police supervision instead of handing them out at the centre.

“It has become increasingly difficult to keep people orderly when handing out food and people are really desperate,” said ACFS executive director Bertha Magoge.

“At the beginning of the lockdown on March 26 it was fine, but now it’s almost impossible because people rush for the truck.”

Walking away hand in hand with Thuli, who dreams of being a nurse one day, Doyi, who has three other grandchildren and an unemployed daughter to feed, pointed out her house down the street to volunteers and pleaded with them to remember her.