Covid-19: It’s 'greencrete' for go in race to build more ICU wards in EC

In the race to ensure SA's hospitals are prepped for the expected Covid-19 infection surge, the Eastern Cape has turned to unusual building materials - recycled plastics and polystyrene.

SQT Construction and Civils owner Siviwe Mpengesi, whose company is building intensive care unit (ICU) wards at Mount Ayliff and Matatiele hospitals, said it is using technology known as "greencrete".

He said the two wards will accommodate 40 ICU beds.

"These are permanent structures. The advantage of alternative building technologies is that it saves time and labour costs. To build houses out of such materials, which are made up of recycled plastics and polystyrene found at landfill sites, takes about 14 days.