Pension fees inflame workers
05 July 2020 - 00:00
A pension fund administrator is under fire for allegedly overcharging a fund with 21,000 union members and losing some of their retirement savings in poor investments.
NBC Holdings charged the Chemical Industries National Provident Fund (CINPF) about R50m last year — or nearly R200 each per member per month — to manage their pensions...
