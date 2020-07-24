How family of 11 conquered Covid-19 storm confined to Eastern Cape home

As they watched while Covid-19 ravage families across the country, a KwaNobuhle family of 11 feared they would suffer the same fate as one after the other they fell ill, until five of the 11 were diagnosed with the virus.

All 11 were quarantined in the same home, splitting themselves into two groups — the healthy and the sick.

But, they said, it was by the grace of God that they conquered the storm together, though one family member’s condition worsened and he eventually had to be hospitalised.

While all 11 are now out of the woods, the family still suffered a blow when they lost two extended family members — a married couple — to Covid-19 this month at the same time they were fighting their own battle.

Bishop Lawana David Vaaltein, 65, was the first to experience symptoms, testing positive late last month.

Soon afterwards his son Khayalethu, 38, daughter Vuyelwa Gunguluza, 31, brother Solomzi Ndodana, 83, and Khayalethu’s wife, Shirley, 36, also tested positive.

“I started getting flu-ish symptoms and a sore body but I didn’t pay it much attention until it worsened and I went to get tested.