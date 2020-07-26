This is not a time to be complacent, says Prof Karim as Covid-19 ‘takes off’ in KZN

Amid concerns that KwaZulu-Natal may become SA’s next coronavirus epicentre, Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee chair professor Salim Abdool Karim has warned against complacency.

Karim said that from his analysis of the data, KwaZulu-Natal — which recorded the first case of Covid-19 in SA in March — “is my concern”. This comes as health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also cautioned that the province could “take over from Gauteng”.

Karim said: “Western Cape has hit their original peak and they are now at the plateau of their peak. It’s too early to tell whether Gauteng has reached its peak. It could go higher. It just depends on what is happening on the ground and how people are behaving. If people are keeping on their masks, infections should start settling down and come down.”