De Lille accused of meddling in appointment of service providers
02 August 2020 - 00:03
Public works minister Patricia de Lille stands accused of meddling in her department's tender processes, amid claims that she dictated to her embattled director-general Sam Vukela which company to employ to handle their public image.
The Sunday Times has seen a letter De Lille sent to Vukela on July 16 last year, shortly after her appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa, ordering Vukela to "kindly facilitate the appointment of consultancy company Oryx Multimedia"...
