Probe
‘I’m going to deny everything’: Judge tells Zondo she did nothing wrong at Prasa
09 August 2020 - 00:00
After five months of obdurate silence and four postponement requests, judge Nana Makhubele finally testified at the state capture commission this week, adamantly denying any wrongdoing on her part when she chaired the board of passenger rail agency Prasa in 2017 and 2018.
“I’m going to deny everything. I’m going to show you that I’m never one that takes short cuts,” said the judge...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.