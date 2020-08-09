News

Probe

‘I’m going to deny everything’: Judge tells Zondo she did nothing wrong at Prasa

09 August 2020 - 00:00 By Franny Rabkin

After five months of obdurate silence and four postponement requests, judge Nana Makhubele finally testified at the state capture commission this week, adamantly denying any wrongdoing on her part when she chaired the board of passenger rail agency Prasa in 2017 and 2018.

“I’m going to deny everything. I’m going to show you that I’m never one that takes short cuts,” said the judge...

