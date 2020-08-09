Mauritius declares emergency as oil spill creates ecological disaster

Fuel spilling from a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius two weeks ago is creating an ecological disaster, endangering corals, fish and other marine life around the Indian Ocean island.



The MV Wakashio, owned by the Nagashiki Shipping Company, struck the reef on Mauritius's southeast coast on July 25. On Thursday, the government said fuel was leaking from a crack in the vessel's hull and that Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth had declared a state of environmental emergency, pleading for international help...