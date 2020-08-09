Sunday Times Dialogues

Top prosecutor says more abuse cases 'are being reported, finalised'

Prosecutors are winning more cases against abusers of women, says a top sexual offences prosecutor.



Speaking on Friday at a Sunday Times Live Dialogues event, Carina Coetzee, a senior prosecutor at the National Prosecuting Authority's sexual offences and community affairs unit, said conviction rates in gender-based violence cases had increased from about 60% to more than 75% in a 10-year period...