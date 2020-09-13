News

'We just want dry land': Graaff family project faces shack threat

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
13 September 2020 - 00:00

A century ago they helped to finance SA’s contribution to World War 1 in Europe. Now the celebrated Graaff family is stuck on the frontline of a new war, this time over land on their Cape Town doorstep.

A large tract of the family’s holdings in the suburb of Milnerton, currently earmarked for affordable housing, is threatened with land invasion, and a wall is being built between the site and a tide of shacks heading its way...

