'Why do we need this?' MPs slam renovation of their facilities

Public works feels wrath of ANC and DA for cost of spruce-up

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
18 October 2020 - 00:02

The public works department is splurging more than R226m of taxpayers' money to renovate the houses of MPs and parliamentary kitchens, perimeter fencing and "anti-ramming devices", despite a rapidly shrinking public purse and plummeting tax revenue.

Details of the latest exorbitant sprucing up of facilities used by MPs were revealed on Friday during a meeting of the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament...

