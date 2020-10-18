'Why do we need this?' MPs slam renovation of their facilities
Public works feels wrath of ANC and DA for cost of spruce-up
18 October 2020 - 00:02
The public works department is splurging more than R226m of taxpayers' money to renovate the houses of MPs and parliamentary kitchens, perimeter fencing and "anti-ramming devices", despite a rapidly shrinking public purse and plummeting tax revenue.
Details of the latest exorbitant sprucing up of facilities used by MPs were revealed on Friday during a meeting of the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.