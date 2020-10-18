'Why do we need this?' MPs slam renovation of their facilities

Public works feels wrath of ANC and DA for cost of spruce-up

The public works department is splurging more than R226m of taxpayers' money to renovate the houses of MPs and parliamentary kitchens, perimeter fencing and "anti-ramming devices", despite a rapidly shrinking public purse and plummeting tax revenue.



Details of the latest exorbitant sprucing up of facilities used by MPs were revealed on Friday during a meeting of the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament...