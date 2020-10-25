PPE fraud findings 'simply garbage': former health MEC Bandile Masuku

Fired MEC Masuku slams SIU corruption probe in court fight

The first casualty of the Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal in Gauteng, former health MEC Bandile Masuku, is fighting back in court, condemning the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU's) findings against him as "garbage".



In a 123-page affidavit submitted in an urgent application in the Pretoria high court on Friday, Masuku has gone to court to set aside adverse findings in two letters from the SIU to Gauteng premier David Makhura that formed the basis of the decision to fire him. Masuku said the SIU had ignored material facts; its findings were not backed up by evidence and were based on a lack of understanding of the applicable laws...