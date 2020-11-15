Grave of WW II soldier ‘lost at sea’ found on ‘beautiful’ land
15 November 2020 - 00:00
For 75 years, the family of a South African soldier who died in World War 2 believed his body had been lost at sea.
But the grave of Bolton Grant, a private in the Natal Carbineers, has been found in the Netherlands. The grave was discovered by a Dutch student teacher, Marjorie van Mierlo, 26, who had been waiting for eight years to be assigned a war grave to look after...
