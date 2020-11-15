'People’s lives matter more than a custom': Would-be initiates want to cut to the ritual chase

Thousands of boys desperate to undergo the traditional rites of passage marking entry into manhood are praying the lockdown ban on initiations will be lifted in time for the summer season.



Even if it is, the age-old ritual for the transition to manhood faces drastic changes to eliminate the sharing of food and drink in an attempt to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission...