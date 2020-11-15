'People’s lives matter more than a custom': Would-be initiates want to cut to the ritual chase
15 November 2020 - 00:00
Thousands of boys desperate to undergo the traditional rites of passage marking entry into manhood are praying the lockdown ban on initiations will be lifted in time for the summer season.
Even if it is, the age-old ritual for the transition to manhood faces drastic changes to eliminate the sharing of food and drink in an attempt to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.