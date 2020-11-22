Water crisis looms as Gauteng population grows
Experts say people must be taught to save critical resource
22 November 2020 - 00:00
Gauteng is heading for a major crisis if the province fails to teach people how to save water and put the brakes on consumption.
This is the view of water experts who say Gauteng's water supplies are maxed out as its population continues to grow...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.