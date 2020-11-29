Covid-19 surge in EC could trigger second wave in the new year, experts warn
29 November 2020 - 00:05
Top Covid-19 experts have warned that unless the resurgence in Nelson Mandela Bay is contained immediately, SA risks spending January engulfed in a second wave of the pandemic.
The warning comes amid a surge of cases in Nelson Mandela Bay, and ahead of hundreds of thousands of people travelling across the country for the festive season...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.