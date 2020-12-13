Eskom exec 'quietly enjoyed' free electricity at his home for 14 years

After Sunday Times inquiries, Eskom suspends legal chief

A top executive at Eskom quietly enjoyed free electricity at his home for 14 years.



Acting group executive of legal and compliance Bartlett Hewu, a key player in the state-owned company's drive to recover revenue, was found to have an illegally connected meter at his Fourways home, and had not paid a cent for electricity since 2006...