Eskom exec 'quietly enjoyed' free electricity at his home for 14 years
After Sunday Times inquiries, Eskom suspends legal chief
13 December 2020 - 00:05
A top executive at Eskom quietly enjoyed free electricity at his home for 14 years.
Acting group executive of legal and compliance Bartlett Hewu, a key player in the state-owned company's drive to recover revenue, was found to have an illegally connected meter at his Fourways home, and had not paid a cent for electricity since 2006...
