Lepelle Water boss claims he was kidnapped by cops, forced to pay R2.9m
13 December 2020 - 00:00
The acting CEO of Lepelle Northern Water in Limpopo say he was kidnapped and forced to pay almost R3m to a business whose R45m contract had been set aside by the high court.
The tender was awarded when Phineas Legodi was in charge of Lepelle, but he has since left under a cloud...
