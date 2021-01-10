Mothers suffer twice in hospital's baby bungle

DNA tests, heartbreak and exhumation due to stillborn mix-ups

One of the hardest things Millicent Nxumalo had to endure after a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy was to stand by as the body of her baby was exhumed - the aftermath of an alleged bungling at the hospital.



Her sad tale is intertwined with two other women who also lost their babies a few days apart at the Witbank General Hospital...