Opposition to beach closures not supported by evidence

Peter Bruce's opposition to the decision to close beaches in the Eastern Cape in December, is akin to the views propagated by Donald Trump, the outgoing US president, when he advocated the lifting of the lockdown by state governors at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Trump wanted governors to lift the lockdown to get the US economy back on its feet, and when he made this argument he ignored the fact that hundreds of Americans were dying from the coronavirus, with millions of his countrymen and women infected by the virus. Throughout his presidency, the Donald was given to Trumpism; propagating ideas not backed up by real evidence, rationale or reliable data...