Amazing secrets of a social media winner

Gresham Madhan has a winning hobby. The Durban shop assistant has won prizes in nearly 400 competitions since he took his hobby of comping — a slang term for entering umpteen competitions and prize draws — online in 2013.



“I started by accident back in 2005 when I phoned into a radio station and gave my views on the topic being discussed. The presenters were so happy that they awarded me a prize,” Madhan, 35, said. ..