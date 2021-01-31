State capture inquiry: Zondo will grill Zuma on spy cash
Evidence that SSA subverted, millions diverted to president
31 January 2021 - 00:00
Next month Jacob Zuma will face tough questions at the Zondo commission.
The Constitutional Court this week ordered him to appear at the commission. The judgment came as the commission heard how Zuma allegedly used the State Security Agency (SSA) for his personal benefit...
