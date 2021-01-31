News

State capture inquiry: Zondo will grill Zuma on spy cash

Evidence that SSA subverted, millions diverted to president

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
31 January 2021 - 00:00

Next month Jacob Zuma will face tough questions at the Zondo commission.

The Constitutional Court this week ordered him to appear at the commission. The judgment came as the commission heard how Zuma allegedly used the State Security Agency (SSA) for his personal benefit...

