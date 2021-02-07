Armed guards, unmarked police cars and satellite tracking for 'VIP' Covid jabs
Batches to be moved in unmarked vans to keep life-saving shots safe from criminals
07 February 2021 - 00:05
As SA's first batch of Covid-19 vaccines begins rolling out to provinces this week, a massive security plan involving armed guards, unmarked police cars and satellite tracking has kicked into gear to prevent the precious cargo falling into criminal hands.
SA's first vaccine could be administered as soon as Wednesday, according the health department. Bio-pharmaceutical company Biovac will this week start sending trucks across SA to deliver the cargo...
